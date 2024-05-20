Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark returns for 2nd half against Sun after apparent left leg injury in 1st half

Caitlin Clark returned for the start of the second half of the Indiana Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun after what appeared to be an injured lower left leg in the first half Monday night
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) grimaces after being injured in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) grimaces after being injured in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Updated 33 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark returned to the Indiana Fever's starting lineup for the second half against the Connecticut Sun on Monday night after missing the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half with appeared to be a lower left leg injury.

She was hurt after running into a pick with 5:37 left in the first half and stayed down, grabbing toward her lower leg.

When play stopped, the No. 1 pick from Iowa grimaced as she got up and limped toward the team’s bench before going directly into the tunnel near the team bench. Clark returned to the bench a few minutes later, warmed up with her teammates at halftime and then returned to the game.

She had eight points on 2-of-8 shooting with one 3-pointer, two rebounds and no assists before leaving.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is helped to her feet by teammates forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) and center Temi Fagbenle (14) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) gestures after a three-point basket against the Connecticut Sun in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated by parents2h ago

Credit: AP

TRUMP TRIAL
Round 2 of fight to remove Fani Willis from Trump Fulton case gears up

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
Man cutting down trees electrocuted in Acworth, police say
2h ago

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

Georgia prisoner sentenced to die wants firing squad, not lethal injection
The Latest

Credit: AP

US says cyberattacks against water supplies are rising, and utilities need to do more to...
16m ago
Biden and Democrats raised $51 million in April, far less than Trump and the GOP's $76...
19m ago
No points from Erdogan. Turkey's leader claims Eurovision Song Contest is a threat to...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From anxiety to protest to exultation, Morehouse welcomes its new graduates
Look back at Georgia’s top 2024 college commencement photos
Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide