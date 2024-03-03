Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark makes 2 free throws after technical foul to break Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has become the all-time NCAA scoring leader, breaking the late Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called in the No. 6 Hawkeyes’ game against No. 2 Ohio State
FILE - Iowa's Caitlin Clark gets past a South Carolina's defender during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinal basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Clark needs 66 more points to break the NCAA career record of 3,527 by Washington's Kelsey Plum (2013-17). The Hawkeyes play Penn State at home on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. With an average of 32.4 points per game, Clark is on track to break the record at Nebraska on Sunday or Feb. 15 at home against Michigan.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Iowa's Caitlin Clark gets past a South Carolina's defender during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinal basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Clark needs 66 more points to break the NCAA career record of 3,527 by Washington's Kelsey Plum (2013-17). The Hawkeyes play Penn State at home on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. With an average of 32.4 points per game, Clark is on track to break the record at Nebraska on Sunday or Feb. 15 at home against Michigan.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By ERIC OLSON – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

Iowa star Caitlin Clark became the all-time NCAA scoring leader, breaking the late Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called in the No. 6 Hawkeyes’ game against No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

Clark entered the game needing 18 points to pass Maravich’s total of 3,617, amassed in just 86 games over three seasons at LSU (1967-70).

Maravich's record fell four days after Clark broke Lynette Woodard's major college women's record with 33 points against Minnesota on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

FILE - Pete Maravich leans on his trophy and jokes with newsmen in Atlanta, March 26, 1970, after being named college basketball's player of the year. Those who played with, followed or knew the late Maravich are conflicted about the seemingly inevitable moment — likely this Sunday — when he could be supplanted by Iowa women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark atop the NCAA's all-time scoring list.(AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Louisiana State's Pete "Pistol" Maravich (23) flies through the air during record breaking performance against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 1970, to become college basketball's leading scorer of all-time. At right is University of Mississippi's Tom Butler (42) and at left are LSU's Danny Hester (35) and Bill Newton (43). Those who played with, followed or knew the late Maravich are conflicted about the seemingly inevitable moment — likely this Sunday — when he could be supplanted by Iowa women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark atop the NCAA's all-time scoring list. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Pearl Moore speaks at a news conference at Mohegan Sun, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Long before Iowa star Caitlin Clark hit her first long-range three or signed her first autograph, Hall of Famer Pearl Moore had already set the scoring standard for women's basketball. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) and head coach Lisa Bluder high-five during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Lynette Woodard smiles as John L. Doleve, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame helps her put on her Hall of Fame jacket at a news conferernce at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Friday, Sept. 10, 2004. Woodard averaged 26.3 points per game during her four-year career with the Kansas Lady Jayhawks between 1977 and 1981. Iowa's Caitlin Clark will soon be the NCAA's scoring leader. That's fact and, in many minds, enough to put the 22-year-old star high up among the greats of college basketball. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and associate head coach Jan Jensen congratulate Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) stands with teammate after being presented with a commemorative basketball after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives against Michigan guard Laila Phelia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles after breaking the NCAA women's career scoring record during the first half of the team's college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Former Kansas basketball All-American Lynette Woodard, left, announces her retirement from the WNBA at a news conference with Kansas basketball coach Marian Washington, right, Wednesday, May 26, 1999, in Lawrence, Kan. Woodard holds the women’s major college basketball record with 3,649 points from 1978-81, before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kim Malone, of Omaha, Neb., carries a sign encouraging Iowa’s Caitlin Clark to set the NCAA college women’s basketball career scoring record when Clark's team plays Nebraska, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Clark entered the game needing 39 points for the record. Malone showed up four hours before tipoff along with hundreds of other fans. (AP Photo/Eric Olson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke, left, celebrates with teammate guard Caitlin Clark, right, at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 111-93. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 111-93. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans wait to get an autograph from Iowa guard Caitlin Clark after an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Penn State, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 111-93. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) grabs a loose ball under pressure from Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

GBI: Teen shot by Cobb officer after fighting inside Six Flags on opening day1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Gridlock Guy: Tailgating belongs on the racetrack, not the highway
7h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

It’s qualifying week in Georgia: Here’s how it will shape the 2024 election.
7h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

‘A Different World’ cast visits Atlanta University Center during HBCU tour
21h ago
The Latest
2 police horses on the lam cause traffic jam on I-90 in Cleveland area
5m ago
A woman clutching an infant is found in the rubble of Ukraine building after Russian...
11m ago
Foden leads Man City fightback for 3-1 derby win over Man United after Haaland's glaring...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals