Caitlin Clark gets 5th straight double-double, Kelsey Mitchell scores 28 in Fever win over Mercury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points, Caitlin Clark had 20 points and 13 assists for her fifth straight double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 95-86 on Friday night.

Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Mercury (12-11) trimmed what had been a 31-point third-quarter deficit to single digits.

Mitchell gave Indiana (10-14) an 81-50 lead with 1:55 left in the third quarter before the Mercury scored the next 17 to get with 81-67 on Sophie Cunningham’s 3-pointer. Copper converted a shot in the lane with 5:02 left to get Phoenix to 85-76.