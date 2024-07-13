Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark gets 5th straight double-double, Kelsey Mitchell scores 28 in Fever win over Mercury

Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points, Caitlin Clark had 20 points and 13 assists for her fifth straight double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 95-86
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Celeste Taylor (12) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Celeste Taylor (12) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points, Caitlin Clark had 20 points and 13 assists for her fifth straight double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 95-86 on Friday night.

Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Mercury (12-11) trimmed what had been a 31-point third-quarter deficit to single digits.

Mitchell gave Indiana (10-14) an 81-50 lead with 1:55 left in the third quarter before the Mercury scored the next 17 to get with 81-67 on Sophie Cunningham’s 3-pointer. Copper converted a shot in the lane with 5:02 left to get Phoenix to 85-76.

Clark tied the franchise record with her 13th assist on a cross-court pass to Mitchell for a 3-pointer and a 92-83 lead with 1:33 left.

Phoenix's comeback came without center Brittney Griner, who collided with a teammate in the first half and stayed on the floor before a timeout was called. The team announced Griner wouldn't return due to a right hip injury. The Mercury were already without starters Diana Taurasi (leg) and Natasha Cloud (knee).

Clark secured the double-double early in the third on a pass to Mitchell for a 62-40 lead. Clark also set a franchise record for assists in a quarter when she had seven in the first.

Aliyah Boston added 21 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana while NaLyssa Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Cunningham added 21 points for Phoenix, which had won three in a row.

Clark completed a three-point play with eight seconds left in the first half as Indiana closed on a 10-2 run for a 55-35 lead. Mitchell scored 17 points in the first half, Clark had 15 and Boston added 10.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) drives on Phoenix Mercury forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) makes a pass over Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith, left and Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) fight for a loose ball in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots in front of Phoenix Mercury's Celeste Taylor (12) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Mercury forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) fouls Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) as she shoots in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) drives on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) makes pass between Phoenix Mercury forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) and guard Kahleah Copper (2) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) shoots over Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and Phoenix Mercury forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) go for a loose ball in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Job search on wheels: Fulton mobile career unit open for business2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett schools expect revenue gain despite homestead expansion

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Impromptu State Election Board meeting met with ire, jeers

Credit: Ben Gray

Morehouse College’s president to step down

Credit: Ben Gray

Morehouse College’s president to step down

Credit: AP

Alec Baldwin weeps in court as judge announces involuntary manslaughter case is dismissed...
The Latest

Credit: AP

On anniversary of Frida Kahlo's death, her art's spirituality keeps fans engaged around...
24m ago
Inside the courtroom as case dismissed against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of...
28m ago
Shelling kills 2 in the Kherson region. Drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s...
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Marcie LaCerte

How the YSL gang trial impacts Atlanta’s music scene
‘Godfather’ director Francis Ford Coppola has opened a hotel in Georgia
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend