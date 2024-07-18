Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA's game assist record with 19 in Fever's loss to Wings

Indiana rookie Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA record for assists in a game Wednesday night, finishing with 19 in the Fever's 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket past Dallas Wings' Teaira McCowan in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket past Dallas Wings' Teaira McCowan in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Indiana rookie Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA record for assists in a game Wednesday night, finishing with 19 in the Fever's 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The previous record was 18 by Courtney Vandersloot for Chicago on Aug. 31, 2020. Vandersloot also had 18 in a playoff game on Sept. 28, 2021.

And the league’s previous record for assists by a rookie was 16, set by Ticha Penicheiro for Sacramento on July 29, 1998.

The record-breaker for Clark came on a play where she set Kelsey Mitchell up for a 3-pointer with 2:22 remaining. That tied it at 93, but Dallas closed with an 8-0 run.

Clark entered the game as the WNBA’s assists-per-game leader this season. She added 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket for a shot as Dallas Wings' Sevgi Uzun (1) and Arike Ogunbowale, center right, defend in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, right, works to get to the basket against Dallas Wings' Odyssey Sims in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after sinking a basket in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark shoots free throws in the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark advances the ball up court against the Dallas Wings in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

