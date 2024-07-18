Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA's game assist record with 19 in Fever's loss to Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Indiana rookie Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA record for assists in a game Wednesday night, finishing with 19 in the Fever's 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The previous record was 18 by Courtney Vandersloot for Chicago on Aug. 31, 2020. Vandersloot also had 18 in a playoff game on Sept. 28, 2021.

And the league’s previous record for assists by a rookie was 16, set by Ticha Penicheiro for Sacramento on July 29, 1998.