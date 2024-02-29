Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark and her scoring records are headed to March Madness. She's 8th all-time at all levels

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is taking her scoring records to March Madness
By The Associated Press
Updated 43 minutes ago

Caitlin Clark is taking her scoring records to March Madness, with the chance to keep climbing on the career list for men and women to play the college game at all levels.

The Iowa superstar, with 3,771 points, moved past Bob Hopkins (3,759) for eighth place all-time during Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game. Hopkins played Grambling at the NCAA Division II level from 1953-56.

With a long run in the NCAA Tournament, Clark would have a crack at the top five.

Last week, Clark passed the late Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) to become the career NCAA Division I scoring leader among men or women.

Clark has announced she will skip her final season of eligibility and enter to the WNBA draft in April. She will be the presumptive No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever. Clark will play at home at least once more, with the Hawkeyes a lock to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark scored 30 of her 34 points after halftime for Iowa in a 94-89 overtime win over Nebraska on Sunday for a third straight Big Ten Tournament title. Clark, last year's AP player of the year, missed her first nine 3-point attempts before finishing 12 or 29 from the floor overall and 5 of 17 from deep. She had 12 assists and hit the go-ahead 3 with 51 seconds left in overtime.

UP NEXT

Third-ranked Iowa is certain to host a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on March 22 or 23. The Hawkeyes likely secured a No. 1 seed by winning the Big Ten Tournament.

HOW TO WATCH

The selection show for the NCAA Tournament is at 8 p.m. Eastern on March 17, televised on ESPN.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME CAREER SCORERS?

Lynette Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA took over women's sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Clark earlier this season passed Kelsey Plum for the women's NCAA career scoring record.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Maravich set his record with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70), because freshmen at that point weren't allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers' list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky State, 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II.

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-24, 3,961 points. NAIA.

6. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

7. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

(asterisk)8. Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,771 points (through March 10. All-time NCAA D-I leader).

9. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

10. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

11. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

12. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points. NCAA D-I.

13. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

14. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points. AIAW.

(asterisk)-active player.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots over Nebraska guard Callin Hake during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Big Ten women's tournament Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten women's tournament Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during Senior Day ceremonies following a victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark makes a heart gesture after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) goes to the basket against Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Food prices leveling off, but the damage persists6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3-year-old killed in Athens home while watching TV, police say
1h ago

4 found shot in separate incidents in downtown Atlanta over 4-hour span
1h ago

Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP

ACADEMY AWARDS
'Oppenheimer' set to overpower at the Oscars tonight. Stars are starting to arrive
47m ago

Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP

ACADEMY AWARDS
'Oppenheimer' set to overpower at the Oscars tonight. Stars are starting to arrive
47m ago

Credit: Charles Seabrook

OPINION
AJC publisher: Governor and speaker must preserve singular wonder of Okefenokee
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

2 National Guard soldiers, 1 Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash are...
4m ago
AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the March 12 presidential contests
6m ago
Hidalgo helps No. 14 Notre Dame edge No. 10 NC State for ACC Tournament title
13m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
17h ago