Caitlin Clark of Iowa heads to Sweet 16 of March Madness with career, single-season scoring records
Caitlin Clark of Iowa heads to Sweet 16 of March Madness with career, single-season scoring records

NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark enters the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 as the Division I women’s single-season points record holder as well
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark enters the Sweet 16 as the D-I women's single-season points record holder as well. She broke Kelsey Plum's single-season record against West Virginia on March 25 and now has 1,113 points in her final season.

The Iowa superstar, with 3,830 career points, is in eighth place on the all-division, all-time scoring list. She needs 25 points to move into seventh place and 26 to move into sixth.

Iowa almost certainly would have to reach the championship game for Clark to have a shot at cracking the top five. That would give her four more games, and she would have to average 33 points per game.

Clark passed the late Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) on March 3 to become the career D-I scoring leader among men or women.

Clark has announced she will skip her final season of eligibility and enter to the WNBA draft in April. She will be the presumptive No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark scored 32 points for Iowa in a 64-54 win over West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Iowa City, Iowa, on March 25. Clark shot 8 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 14 on 3-pointers, and made 11 of 12 free throws. She also had eight rebounds and three assists in her final home game.

UP NEXT

No. 1 seed Iowa will play No. 5 Colorado in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Albany 2 Regional in Albany, New York, on March 30 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will be televised by ABC and carried on ESPN's streaming platforms.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME CAREER SCORERS?

Lynette Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA took over women's sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Clark earlier this season passed Kelsey Plum for the women's NCAA career scoring record.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Maravich set his record with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70), because freshmen at that point weren't allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers' list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky State, 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II.

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-24, 3,961 points. NAIA.

6. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

7. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

(asterisk)8. Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,830 points (through March 25. All-time NCAA D-I leader).

9. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

10. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

11. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

12. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points. NCAA D-I.

13. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

14. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points. AIAW.

(asterisk)-active player.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark drives up court in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots over Nebraska guard Callin Hake during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Big Ten women's tournament Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten women's tournament Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during Senior Day ceremonies following a victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark makes a heart gesture after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) goes to the basket against Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

