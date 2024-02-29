BreakingNews
Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack
Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark achieves final NCAA milestone by passing Maravich as all-time NCAA Division I scorer

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has achieved one final NCAA scoring milestone
By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

Caitlin Clark of Iowa has achieved a final NCAA scoring milestone.

The Iowa star (3,685 points) has passed the late Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) and is the career NCAA Division I scoring leader, men or women.

Clark announced last week that she will skip her final season of eligibility and head to the WNBA draft in April, where she is the presumptive No. 1 pick. She will play at home at least once more if the Hawkeyes are chosen to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark scored 35 points in Iowa's 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State on March 3. Clark, last year's AP player of the year, made six 3-pointers against the Buckeyes to increase her NCAA women's single-season record to 162. She also had nine assists and six rebounds in 39 minutes.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays Penn State or Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday in Minneapolis.

HOW TO WATCH

Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME CAREER SCORERS?

Lynette Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA took over women's sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Last month, Clark passed Kelsey Plum for the women's NCAA career scoring record.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Maravich set his record with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70), because freshmen at that point weren't allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers' list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky St., 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II.

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-current, 3,961 points. NAIA.

6. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

7. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

8. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

9. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

10. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

(asterisk)11. Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,685 points (through March 3. All-time NCAA D-I leader).

12. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points. NCAA D-I.

13. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

14. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points. AIAW.

(asterisk)-active player.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball during the first half of a college game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pete Maravich leans on his trophy and jokes with newsmen in Atlanta, March 26, 1970, after being named college basketball's player of the year. Those who played with, followed or knew the late Maravich are conflicted about the seemingly inevitable moment — likely this Sunday — when he could be supplanted by Iowa women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark atop the NCAA's all-time scoring list.(AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during Senior Day ceremonies following a victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Lynette Woodard smiles as John L. Doleve, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame helps her put on her Hall of Fame jacket at a news conferernce at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Friday, Sept. 10, 2004. Woodard averaged 26.3 points per game during her four-year career with the Kansas Lady Jayhawks between 1977 and 1981. Iowa's Caitlin Clark will soon be the NCAA's scoring leader. That's fact and, in many minds, enough to put the 22-year-old star high up among the greats of college basketball. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark makes a heart gesture after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Pearl Moore speaks at a news conference at Mohegan Sun, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. Long before Iowa star Caitlin Clark hit her first long-range three or signed her first autograph, Hall of Famer Pearl Moore had already set the scoring standard for women's basketball. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guards Kate Martin, second from left, greets Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) after they were introduced during Senior Day ceremonies following their victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa player hoist Iowa guard Caitlin Clark after she broke the NCAA women's career scoring record in the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa's Caitlin Clark (22) goes to the basket against Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and associate head coach Jan Jensen congratulate Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Louisiana State University's Pete Maravich (23) breaks the all-time scoring record with this shot against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Jan. 31, 1970. Those who played with, followed or knew the late Maravich are conflicted about the seemingly inevitable moment — likely this Sunday — when he could be supplanted by Iowa women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark atop the NCAA's all-time scoring list. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him20m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

A lover of music, Rep. Hank Johnson’s newest mission is protecting hip-hop
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Many changes to Georgia election laws advanced by GOP lawmakers
6h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin via TNS

PG A.M.: Progressives organize Georgia primary protest vote against Biden
4h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin via TNS

PG A.M.: Progressives organize Georgia primary protest vote against Biden
4h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft pays $6M for land to expand data center south of Atlanta
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to perjury in ex-president’s civil fraud...
4m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records ahead of a busy week
7m ago
Mike Evans agrees to a 2-year, $52 million contract to remain with the Buccaneers, AP...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
High school basketball championship schedule, updated brackets