Caitlin Clark accidentally knocked down by Ohio State fan running on court to celebrate win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caitlin Clark said she was "OK" after she was accidently knocked down by a fan running onto the court after No. 2 Iowa was upset by No. 18 Ohio State on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes star was running off the court with her head down when a female fan, trying to film the on-court celebration, banged into Clark. She fell to the floor under one the baskets as personnel and teammates rushed to her aid.

“I was just trying to exit the court as quickly as possible, so I started running and I was absolutely just hammered by somebody trying to run onto the court,” Clark said after the 100-92 overtime loss. “Basically blindsided and, you know, kind of scary, could have caused a pretty serious injury to me and knocked the wind out of me. But luckily my teammates kind of picked me up and got me off the court. Their AD already came and apologized to me, so I really appreciate that.”