Biden gives high-stakes commencement address at Morehouse College
Caicedo does a Beckham by scoring from halfway for Chelsea on final day of the Premier League season

Moises Caicedo has done a David Beckham
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo scores their side's first goal of the game from the half-way line during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, London, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
21 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Moises Caicedo has done a David Beckham.

The Chelsea midfielder collected a scrambling clearance from Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, took a touch and drove a shot from near the halfway line into the net for a remarkable goal in the teams' final game of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The goal from the Ecuador international gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute.

Beckham famously scored from a similar distance for Manchester United on the opening day of the 1996-97 season against Wimbledon in one of the league's most famous goals.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, centre, celebrates after scoring their side's first goal of the game from the half-way line during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, London, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

