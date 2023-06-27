X

Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100 freestyle at US swimming nationals

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Caeleb Dressel has finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caeleb Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dressel fell farther and farther behind in the last of eight preliminary heats, touching the wall behind everyone else.

His time of 49.42 seconds was a whopping 1.79 behind top qualifier Ryan Held, who swam one heat earlier, and a sobering reminder of how far Dressel has to go after walking away from swimming last summer during the world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

He didn't come close to making the U.S. team in the 100 free for next month's worlds in Fukuoka, Japan. Dressel's time at the IUPUI Natatorium was nearly 2.5 seconds off his gold medal-winning performance (47.02) at the Tokyo Games two summers ago.

Dressel was one of the biggest stars at those Olympics, winning five gold medals.

But the 26-year-old Floridian mysteriously left the sport for an extended break and returned to competition only last month at a minor meet in Atlanta.

Clearly, Dressel has a long road to recapture the form that made him the successor to Michael Phelps as the world's most dominant male swimmer.

Dressel still has three more chances to qualify for the world championships, having also entered the 50 free as well as the 50 and 100 butterfly. But, based on his first swim of the meet, it clearly will be an uphill climb to claim a spot on the powerful U.S. team.

Then again, Dressel is surely more focused on getting back to top form in time for next summer's Paris Olympics, though he hasn't publicly revealed his plans or goals.

In keeping with his reluctance to speak with the media, he declined interview requests after his dismal showing in Indianapolis.

___

Paul Newberry is a national sports writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry@ap.org

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mallika Vora

Kicked out of U.S., former Atlanta chef now celebrated in Mexico6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

At battery plant fueled by EV incentives, Kemp slams federal green energy perks
48m ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia panel OKs using campaign money for child care, caregiving
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia panel OKs using campaign money for child care, caregiving
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Feds award $25M to ramp up Beltline construction
2h ago
The Latest
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas' power grid
5m ago
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide, Justice Department...
7m ago
Ryan Seacrest will host 'Wheel of Fortune' after Pat Sajak retires next year
9m ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top