Cable news ratings up 72 percent over 2019

Collectively, the news networks CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC averaged just under 10 million viewers in prime time last week, or 72 percent more than the same week in 2019, the Nielsen company said.

At a time most networks are grateful not to lose too many viewers year-to-year, Fox News' average of 4.42 million last week was up 63 percent, MSNBC's 2.75 million was up 38 percent and CNN's 2.59 million represented an eye-popping 172 percent increase.