Cable car collapse in Colombia leaves at least 1 dead and 12 injured, officials say

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) —

A cable car in the Colombian city of Medellin failed and plunged onto a sidewalk next to a station platform Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring 12 others, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the person who died was a passenger in the gondola-style car, which was part of the city's public transportation system. Ten people were in the car when it fell, Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez said on the social media platform X.