Cable car accident in southern Italy kills at least 4 people

Officials in southern Italy say that a cable car carrying tourists south of Naples has crashed after the cable snapped, killing at least four people and injuring one
Updated 21 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — A cable car carrying tourists south of Naples crashed Thursday after the cable snapped, killing at least four people and injuring one, officials said.

Italy’s alpine rescue was responding to the accident at Monte Faito in the town of Castellammare di Stabia.

The cable car accident happened just a week after the destination reopened for the season. The cable car is popular for its views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples.

