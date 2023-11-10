BreakingNews
All results in Tuesday’s Fulton election headed for recount

Barbie's Ken left out again as Cabbage Patch Kids and Fisher-Price Corn Popper make Toy Hall of Fame

Fans have pushed the Fisher-Price Corn Popper into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Fans have pushed the Fisher-Price Corn Popper into the National Toy Hall of Fame, elevating it from perpetual finalist to 2023 inductee, alongside baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids and NERF foam toys, the hall announced Friday.

But Barbie's kind-of boyfriend, Ken?

He was left out, despite having a huge year and a hit song due to his portrayal by Ryan Gosling in the summer blockbuster “Barbie."

The Fisher-Price popper, a push toy that encourages babies to walk, was chosen by fans who were invited to celebrate the Toy Hall of Fame's 25th anniversary by voting for one of five toys that had made it to the finals more than once but were passed over. The rest of the so-called "Forgotten Five" included the pogo stick, My Little Pony, PEZ dispensers and Transformers.

Baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids and NERF toys were voted in in the usual way from among a field of 12 finalists, with input from a panel of experts.

“These four deserving inductees represent a great blend of types of play for people of all ages,” Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator, said in a statement.

The winners are on permanent display at the National Toy Hall of Fame, which is located inside The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. Since 1998, dozens of toys have been inducted, including ones as humble as the cardboard box, as ancient as chess, and as influential on pop culture as the Barbie doll.

Last year's inductees were the spinning top, Masters of the Universe action figures and the Lite-Brite.

Anyone can nominate a toy, but to make it into the Hall of Fame, they have to have inspired creative play and enjoyed long-lasting popularity.

“Baseball cards encourage lifelong playing and collection. Cabbage Patch Kids continue to encourage imagination and storytelling for kids. Fisher-Price Corn Popper, which is a forgotten finalist no longer, is a great activity for toddlers," Bensch said. “NERF toys are designed for indoor and outdoor activity, and they often find kids and grownups playing together.”

This year’s other finalists were: Battleship, bingo, Bop It, Choose Your Own Adventure books, Connect 4, the Little Tykes Cozy Coupe, slime and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Plus, Ken, who in Greta Gerwig's film “Barbie” sings, “Doesn’t seem to matter what I do. I’m always number two.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
All results in Tuesday’s Fulton election headed for recount1h ago

Credit: AP

Manchin, possibly a third-party candidate, stresses bipartisanship at UGA event
45m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hand counts spread in Georgia despite lack of voting machine problems
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
9h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
9h ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
9h ago
The Latest
A teenager taken from occupied Mariupol to Russia will return to Ukraine, officials say
15m ago
Who's running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates
21m ago
Vondrousova pulls Czechs level 1-1 with United States at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Preview first round of Georgia high school football playoffs
Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
6h ago
Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top