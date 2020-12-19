BYU beats No. 18 San Diego St despite Mitchell's 35 points

Haarms and Averette scored 10 points apiece.

Jordan Schakel had only three points on 1-of-9 shooting after scoring a career-high 25 points in an 80-68 win at Arizona State on Dec. 10.

BYU’s biggest lead was 35-18 late in the first half before Mitchell made two free throws to make it 35-20 at halftime. SDSU shot just 25 percent and had eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Schakel had no points and missed his only two shots.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars used an impressive half-court offense in staying ahead of the Aztecs in the second half. Late in the first half, they got consecutive 3-pointers from Spencer Johnson and Barcello. The Cougars lead the series 49-25.

San Diego State: The Aztecs couldn’t handle BYU’s size early. They shot only 25% and had eight turnovers in the first half.

UP NEXT

BYU: Hosts Texas Southern on Monday night.

San Diego State: Faces Saint Mary’s at Cal Poly SLO on Tuesday.

BYU forward Caleb Lohner (33) fights for the ball with San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

BYU players celebrate a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

BYU guard Brandon Averette (4) blocks a shot by San Diego State guard Terrell Gomez (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) shoots over BYU forward Kolby Lee (40) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

BYU forward Matt Haarms (3) shoots over San Diego State forward Joshua Tomaic (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

BYU forward Caleb Lohner (33) shoots over San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) tries to shoot over BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy