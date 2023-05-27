X

Byron starts on pole for Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying canceled; Xfinity Series race postponed

National & World News
1 hour ago
Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying was rained out at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying was rained out at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR also announced the Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Monday at noon ET.

The Coca-Cola 600 is still scheduled to run, although a forecast that calls for rain threatens to postpone NASCAR’s longest race until Monday, too.

Qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 had been scheduled for Saturday night but, with no windows of rain-free weather, NASCAR decided to cancel the event.

“We will take it any way we can get it,” Byron said of starting at the front of the field.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

