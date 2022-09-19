BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travels in procession through central London to Wellington Arch
By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen's funeral

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)

By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world

LONDON (AP) — Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.

Here are some figures on the queen's funeral and events marking her death:

___

— 2,000: Dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

— 800: Guests at a committal service later Monday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

— 5,949: Military personnel deployed throughout the meticulously choreographed operation that began with the queen's death on Sept. 8 at her Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands. That number comprises 4,416 from the army, 847 from the navy and 686 from the air force. In addition, around 175 armed forces personnel from Commonwealth nations have been involved.

— 1,650: At least that number of military personnel involved in the pomp-filled procession of the queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. A further 1,000 line the streets along the procession route When the coffin reaches Windsor, 410 military personnel will take part in the procession, 480 will line streets, 150 will be in a guard of honor and line steps and 130 more will fulfil other ceremonial duties.

— 142: Royal Navy ratings tasked with pulling the state gun carriage carrying the queen's coffin on Monday from the Houses of Parliament for her funeral and afterward for a procession through London.

— More than 10,000: Police officers. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the “hugely complex” policing operation is the biggest in the London force’s history, surpassing the London 2012 Olympics which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.

— 262: Years since the last time a funeral was held at Westminster Abbey for a British monarch. King George II's funeral was held at the abbey in 1760.

— 22: Miles (36 kilometers) of barriers erected in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas around the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace secure.

— 1 million: The number of people London transport authorities estimated to visit the capital on Monday. Around 250 extra rail services will run to move people in and out of the city.

— 5: Miles (8 kilometers) of people who lined up to file past the queen's coffin in Westminster Hall. The mammoth queue stretched back from the Houses of Parliament along the south bank of the River Thames to Southwark Park. The number of people who viewed the coffin over four days is not yet known.

— 125: Movie theaters that opened their doors to broadcast Monday's funeral live.

— 2,868: Diamonds, along with 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies, sparkle in the Imperial State Crown that rested on the queen's coffin as it lay in state.

— 2: Minutes of silence at the end of the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

— 1: Coffin. The silent eye in the days-long storm of pomp, pageantry and protection is a single, flag-draped oak coffin carrying the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Coldstream Guards are seen ahead of State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in London. (Anthony Devlin/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Anthony Devlin

Coldstream Guards are seen ahead of State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in London. (Anthony Devlin/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Anthony Devlin

Coldstream Guards are seen ahead of State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in London. (Anthony Devlin/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Anthony Devlin

Credit: Anthony Devlin

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

A car carrying King Charles III drives past well-wishers after he greeted crowds queuing to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

A car carrying King Charles III drives past well-wishers after he greeted crowds queuing to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

A car carrying King Charles III drives past well-wishers after he greeted crowds queuing to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Credit: Bernat Armangue

People queue in front the City of London to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall in London, Saturday early morning, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

People queue in front the City of London to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall in London, Saturday early morning, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

People queue in front the City of London to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall in London, Saturday early morning, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

The cypher of Queen Elizabeth II is pictured on the uniform of a member of the The King's Bodyguards, the Yeomen of the Guard, as he arrives to guard the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during its lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photos via AP)

Credit: Paul Ellis

The cypher of Queen Elizabeth II is pictured on the uniform of a member of the The King's Bodyguards, the Yeomen of the Guard, as he arrives to guard the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during its lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photos via AP)

Credit: Paul Ellis

The cypher of Queen Elizabeth II is pictured on the uniform of a member of the The King's Bodyguards, the Yeomen of the Guard, as he arrives to guard the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during its lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photos via AP)

Credit: Paul Ellis

Credit: Paul Ellis

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Adrian Dennis

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Adrian Dennis

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Adrian Dennis/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Adrian Dennis

Credit: Adrian Dennis

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Soldiers from the Grenadier Guards march past the Cenotaph following the State funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Soldiers from the Grenadier Guards march past the Cenotaph following the State funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Soldiers from the Grenadier Guards march past the Cenotaph following the State funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Credit: Scott Garfitt

