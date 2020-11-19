BuzzFeed buying HuffPost from Verizon for undisclosed price

“I have vivid memories of growing HuffPost into a major news outlet in its early years, but BuzzFeed is making this acquisition because we believe in the future of HuffPost and the potential it has to continue to define the media landscape for years to come,” Peretti said in a statement. “With the addition of HuffPost, our media network will have more users, spending significantly more time with our content than any of our peers.”

Peretti said in a memo to BuzzFeed employees that he expects the deal to close at the beginning of 2021.

Asked whether there will be layoffs because of the deal, Peretti said in an interview with The Associated Press that the deal “won't impact the BuzzFeed team at all." He said that BuzzFeed is profitable this year thanks to “discipline around costs” and new revenue initiatives at the company.

Peretti said he plans to have conversations with HuffPost to understand the business before making further decisions.

BuzzFeed's news division and HuffPost have different journalism brands and they will continue to have separate missions. Peretti said he wants “BuzzFeed News to be more BuzzFeedy and HuffPost to be more HuffPosty.”

As part of the deal, Verizon will keep putting HuffPost stories on its Yahoo sites. BuzzFeed will be able to syndicate its content on Verizon properties as well.

Guru Gowrappan, the head of Verizon's media business, said the company is “fully committed to the growth of the media business” and has “no plans to sell” any other properties.