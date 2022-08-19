BreakingNews
BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
ajc logo
X

Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules

FILE - A man sleeps on the terminal floor at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Dec. 18, 2017, in Atlanta. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don’t give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays. The Transportation Department on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, released a copy of the letters, which it said were sent to CEOs of the major U.S. airlines, their regional affiliates, and budget carriers. (AP Photo John Amis, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A man sleeps on the terminal floor at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Dec. 18, 2017, in Atlanta. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don’t give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays. The Transportation Department on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, released a copy of the letters, which it said were sent to CEOs of the major U.S. airlines, their regional affiliates, and budget carriers. (AP Photo John Amis, File)

National & World News
Updated 32 minutes ago
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is telling airlines to do a better job of helping stranded travelers or they will face new regulations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don’t give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays.

Buttigieg is asking airline CEOs to, at a minimum, provide lodging for passengers stranded overnight at an airport and give out meal vouchers for delays of three hours or longer when the disruption is caused by something in the airline’s control.

The Transportation Department on Friday released a copy of the letters, which it said were sent to CEOs of the major U.S. airlines, their regional affiliates, and budget carriers.

A spokeswoman for Airlines for America, a trade group whose members include American, United, Delta and Southwest, said airlines “strive to provide the highest level of customer service.” She said the airlines are committed to overcoming challenges including a tight labor market.

Buttigieg's agency recently proposed rules around refunds for passengers whose flights are canceled or rescheduled. He told the CEOs the department is considering additional rules "that would further expand the rights of airline passengers who experience disruptions."

Buttigieg has been sparring with the airlines since late spring over high numbers of canceled and delayed flights. In his latest salvo, he told airline CEOs he appreciates that airlines have stepped up hiring and trimmed schedules to better match the number of flights they can handle.

“Still, the level of disruption Americans have experienced this summer is unacceptable,” he wrote.

So far this year, airlines have canceled about 146,000 flights, or 2.6%, and nearly 1.3 million flights have been delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. The rate of cancellations is up about one-third from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, and the rate of delays is up nearly one-fourth.

Federal officials have blamed many of the disruptions on understaffing at airlines, which encouraged employees to quit after the pandemic started. The airlines have countered by blaming staffing problems at the Federal Aviation Administration, which hires air traffic controllers.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented35m ago
The Jolt: Kemp fight with Fulton DA Willis spills into public view
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
6h ago
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
6h ago
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena
The Latest
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
13m ago
Wainwright's new music takes inspiration from turning 75
14m ago
Bank of Cyprus rejects 3 Lone Star bids for share buyout
16m ago
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
2h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
2h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top