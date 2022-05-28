ajc logo
Butler scores 47 points, Heat beat Celtics to force Game 7

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry (7) fouls Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry (7) fouls Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

National & World News
By JIMMY GOLEN, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 47 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and the Miami Heat forced the Eastern Conference finals to a decisive seventh game by beating the Boston Celtics 111-103 on Friday night.

Ten years after LeBron James scored 45 points in Boston to help the Heat avoid elimination in Game 6 of the conference finals en route to the first of their back-to-back NBA titles, Butler had 17 points in the fourth quarter to top him and send the series back to Miami.

With a victory at home Sunday, the Heat would advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

In the most back-and-forth game of the series, Boston took a 97-94 lead on Derrick White’s 3-pointer with under five minutes to play — the first time all series the lead has changed hands in the fourth quarter. Kyle Lowry answered with a 3 and then added two free throws as Miami scored 11 of the next 13 points.

Lowry finished with 18 points and 10 assists before fouling out with 2:18 left. Butler made 16 of 29 shots, hitting 4 of 8 from 3-point range and all 11 free throws.

Jayson Tatum had 30 points and nine rebounds and Derrick White came off the bench to score 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for Boston. The Celtics are trying to reach the finals for the first time since 2010.

Boston's Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, missing a pair of free throws with the game tied at 99 after Lowry fouled out. Brown fouled out himself on a charge offensive that was assessed after a challenge on a missed dunk with 13 seconds left and the Celtics down by four.

IN AND OUT

Miami guard Tyler Herro missed his third straight game with a strained groin, costing the team its No. 2 score. Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (knee) had been listed as questionable but were in the starting lineup.

Boston’s Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Robert Williams III (sore knee) tested their injuries pregame and were also in the lineup.

TIP-INS

Heat: Butler’s 47 points is the third-most to stave off elimination against the Celtics. Elgin Baylor scored 61 in Game 5 of 1962, and Wilt Chamberlain had 50 in Game 5 in 1960. ... Butler had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in the first. He scored or assisted on 24 of Miami’s 29 points in the quarter.

Celtics: Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who was inducted into the ballclub’s Hall of Fame on Thursday night, was courtside. Ortiz threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park earlier in the evening. Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez was also at the game, wearing his World Series ring.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) loses control of the ball as Boston Celtics' Grant Williams defends during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. The Heat won 111-103. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. The Heat won 111-103. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) tries to strip the ball from Boston Celtics' Derrick White (9) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) tries to strip the ball from Boston Celtics' Derrick White (9) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III (44) vies against Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, right, for a rebound during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III (44) vies against Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, right, for a rebound during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) passes off in front of Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) passes off in front of Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum dunks against the Miami Heat during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum dunks against the Miami Heat during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Derrick White loses control of the ball between Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent (2) and Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Derrick White loses control of the ball between Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent (2) and Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) blocks a shot by Miami Heat's Max Strus (31) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) blocks a shot by Miami Heat's Max Strus (31) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Miami Heat bench reacts to a 3-pointer by Kyle Lowry against the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Miami Heat bench reacts to a 3-pointer by Kyle Lowry against the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

