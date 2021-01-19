Butler scores 30, unbeaten No. 2 Baylor tops No. 9 Kansas

Kansas (10-4, 4-3) played for the first time since a 75-70 loss last Tuesday at Oklahoma State before the Jayhawks' scheduled game Saturday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Iowa State’s program.

The Jayhawks were within 65-60 with 3:18 left after Jalen Wilson drove the baseline for a slam that capped an 8-0 run. Butler then hit a 3 at the other end, and Kansas never got closer.

When Kansas had closed to 56-51 midway though the second half after a turnover by Butler led to a dunk by Ochai Agbaji, Butler responded with a pass to Mark Vital for a dunk. Butler then followed a turnover by Agbaji with a 3-pointer.

Coach Bill Self's team hadn't lost consecutive Big 12 games since a three-game skid in February 2013 against Oklahoma State, TCU and Oklahoma.

“I’m not leaving out of here mad. I’m leaving out here disappointed, without question," Self said. “Certainly they were better than us tonight.”

MaCio Teague added 13 points and Davion Mitchell 10 for the Bears. Vital had 10 rebounds, along with an impressive block on what would have been a breakaway dunk for Kansas.

Christian Braun had 14 of his 17 points for Kansas in the first half, while Agbaji had 13 of his 16 points after halftime. Marcus Garrett had nine points and eight assists, but also had five turnovers.

Butler had nine points in the game's first five minutes. That came two days after he was scoreless until scoring seven points in the final seven minutes of a 68-60 win at Texas Tech that was Baylor's first game this season decided by fewer than 10 points.

Baylor was up 37-21 following another 3 by Butler that prompted Self to call his third timeout. That came only seconds before what would have been the under-four media stoppage, but he didn't wait after the 3 that was set up when Matthew Mayer stole a bad pass by Garrett.

1 AND 2

Kansas also played No. 1 Gonzaga this season, losing to the Bulldogs 102-90 in the season opener.

“Well, I would be shocked if there’s a third (team) that fits into that category,” Self said. “The games were actually pretty similar. ... We came back and tied Gonzaga, didn’t quite get close enough to do that today. I think they’re both terrific.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks are 98-14 following a loss under Self. Their last eight losses overall have been to Top 25 teams. ... If not for Braun's effort in the first half, when he made all four of his 3-pointers, the Jayhawks could have been in a much bigger hole. There was a stretch of just over four minutes when he outscored Baylor 11-10 on his own.

“We would have been buried if it wasn’t for CB making two or three 3s, but after that we settled in and did some good things,” Self said.

Baylor: The Bears are 13-0 for the fourth time in school history — the other times were in 1911-12, 2011-12 and 2016-17. They are 6-0 in Big 12 for the second season in a row. Baylor is 9-1 against ranked teams the past two seasons.

UP NEXT

Kansas is at Oklahoma on Saturday, only two weeks after holding on at home for a 63-59 win over the Sooners.

Baylor plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, right, dunks over Baylor guard Matthew Mayer in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Credit: Rod Aydelotte Credit: Rod Aydelotte

Baylor guard Jared Butler, left, battles Kansas guard Dajuan Harris for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Credit: Rod Aydelotte Credit: Rod Aydelotte

Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) drives against Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) scores against Kansas forwards Mitch Lightfoot (44) and Jalen Wilson (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) scores past Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

Baylor guard Mark Vital pressures the shot of Kansas guard Dajuan Harris, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Credit: Rod Aydelotte Credit: Rod Aydelotte