Butler returns from 1-game absence to play for Warriors in Game 4 of playoff series against Rockets

Butler contributed 27 points, six assists, five rebounds, blocked a shot and converted all 12 of his free throws while playing 40 minutes, less than a week after he sustained a pelvic contusion in a frightening fall early in Game 2 last Wednesday.

He converted three free throws with 58.7 seconds left, grabbed the game-clinching rebound with 4 seconds to go and then made two more free throws.

“Tonight was great. He played through the injury, it was beautiful,” teammate Draymond Green said. “But it’s just his presence. What his presence does for this team is humongous. The first three quarters, he couldn’t move. Not sure how he started moving in the fourth quarter, but first three quarters he couldn’t move. Yet he never complained. He stuck with it.”

Butler participated in the morning shootaround earlier in the day and just needed to have a successful warmup to be deemed good to go.

“I thought it was winning time,” Butler said of his play down the stretch, thrilled he began to “move a little bit better.”

Butler played just more than five minutes during his initial stretch and nearly 18 minutes by halftime in a heated game delayed twice in the second quarter by skirmishes that featured four technical fouls and a flagrant 1.

On Sunday, when Butler spent much of the day working with the medical staff, Kerr said Vice President of Player Health and Performance Rick Celebrini couldn't predict how many minutes Butler's body might be able to handle until he's actually back out on the floor in live action.

He said he’s still in “a lot of pain, I’m not going to lie to you.”

“It's a good pain when it's all toward winning. I feel like they got me here to help do something special and if I'm out there on the floor I'm expected to produce and help win, so I'm glad I was able to do that tonight," he said. “... Today I woke up and I was good enough so I was able to go out there and compete.”

The star forward underwent an MRI exam on Thursday in the Bay Area that revealed he injured his pelvis and has a deep gluteal muscle contusion. The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can clinch the first round when the series resumes Wednesday in Houston.

Golden State won 104-93 on Saturday without Butler. With Butler back, Kerr hoped to be able to rest Curry more regularly — but he still played 39 minutes.

Butler went down hard when fouled by Amen Thompson late in the first quarter and then missed the rest of the Warriors' 109-94 Game 2 loss Wednesday.

Butler tried to secure a rebound when Thompson undercut him and sent the Warriors star's feet high into the air so that he came down straight onto his tailbone. Both players thudded to the floor and Butler grimaced in pain grabbing at his backside. He stayed in briefly to shoot two free throws before going to the locker room.

Stephen Curry has had the same injury multiple times.

“Injuries are tough, especially in the playoffs, but for him to gut through in the first half and get the wheels going and then get turned up second half both ends of the floor, it's why he is who he is and why he means so much to us," Curry said. “So it was a gutty performance for sure.”

In the Game 1 win against the Rockets, he had 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in 42 minutes of action. The Warriors are 27-9 since Butler made his debut at Chicago on Feb. 8, including 23-8 in the regular season, a play-in tournament win over Memphis and the games facing Houston.

The Warriors know how much they will need Butler if they want to make a deep postseason run.

“We had to have him. If this were the regular season he’d probably miss another week or two,” coach Steve Kerr said. “But it's the playoffs, he’s Jimmy Butler, so this is what he does. The rebound at the end was just incredible, the elevation, the force then of course knocking down the free throws to clinch it. Jimmy was just amazing.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP