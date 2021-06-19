Butler drives Wolfpack past Stanford 10-4 in CWS opener

Johnston, who allowed seven runs in three innings in a 21-2 loss to Arkansas in NC State's super regional opener last week, limited the Cardinal to Tim Tawa's solo homer and a single through six innings.

Johnston wore down in the seventh. He allowed four straight hits, including Christian Robinson's two-run homer inside the right-field foul pole, before closer Evan Justice came on with two runners on base and no outs. Stanford got another run when Vojtech Mensik couldn't handle Tawa's hard grounder to third with the bases loaded.

Butler singled for his fifth RBI during a four-run ninth inning for the Wolfpack, and Justice finished for his 12th save.

The game ended on an unconventional double play. Pinch-hitter Carter Graham grounded to second, with J.T. Jarrett flipping the ball to Jose Torres covering the bag. Stanford's Tommy Troy, running from first to second, didn't slide on the play and was called for interference. Second-base umpire Billy Van Raaphorst's call was upheld on video review.

Stanford, making its first CWS appearance since 2008, had won seven straight Omaha openers since 1995.

The Cardinal, which came in 10th nationally in fielding, committed three errors after committing a total of three in their first six NCAA Tournament games.

UP NEXT:

NC State, in its first CWS since 2013, plays Monday night against the winner of the Arizona-Vanderbilt game Saturday night. Stanford plays the Arizona-Vanderbilt loser Monday afternoon.

___

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Stanford starting pitcher Brendan Beck (20) reacts after North Carolina State's Jonny Butler (14) hit a two-run home run in the first inning in the opening baseball game of the College World Series, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

North Carolina State starting pitcher Reid Johnston (29) throws against Stanford in the first inning in the opening baseball game of the College World Series, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

North Carolina State's Vojtech Mensik, left, gets caught in a rundown between second and third bases as he is tagged out by Stanford's Adam Crampton (10) in the fourth inning in the opening baseball game of the College World Series Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

North Carolina State's Adam Crampton (10) dives in vain for a single hit by Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) in the fourth inning in the opening baseball game of the College World Series, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz