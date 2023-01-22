ajc logo
X

Busted first down chain slows Giants-Eagles playoff game

National & World News
Updated 9 hours ago
The NFC divisional playoff game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles was briefly stopped because of a broken chain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There was a busted link at the Linc.

The NFC divisional playoff game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field was briefly stopped in the opening quarter Saturday night because of a broken first down chain. The NFL still uses chains connected to two signal poles to measure the distance to a first down.

With the Giants driving midway through the quarter, the game was delayed because of an “administrative stoppage.”

The chain was quickly replaced and the game resumed with the Eagles ahead 7-0.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Scoring droughts plague Georgia Tech in loss to Syracuse 12h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia State offense struggles again in loss to rival Georgia Southern
11h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Bulldogs handed first home loss by Vanderbilt
14h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

As losses mount, so does pressure on Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

As losses mount, so does pressure on Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

69 players, 5 of them Georgia Bulldogs, granted special eligibility for NFL draft
The Latest

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Israel's Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally, heeding court ruling
3m ago
Shiffrin's chase of record 83rd win moves on to next resort
31m ago
China rings in Year of Rabbit with most COVID rules lifted
47m ago
Featured

Credit: Jae C. Hong

9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival
49m ago
Atlanta police training site protest draws national attention
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top