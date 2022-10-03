Business sentiments cool as cheap yen, costs weigh on Japan

The rising costs of imports, including energy as well as food, is hurting Japan, when the U.S. dollar is now trading at nearly 145 yen, when it used to be at 130-yen levels just a few months ago. A year ago, the dollar cost 111 yen.

Sentiment among large nonmanufacturers improved to 14 from 13, according to the latest tankan.

The world’s third-largest economy has struggled for decades to keep growth going. But the stagnation has worsened the last two years because of reduced travel and supply shortages caused by the pandemic.

The war in Ukraine has added to the problems for a resource-poor nation that imports almost all its oil.

The return of individual visa-free travel later this month is certain to work to boost incoming tourists.

The pandemic had squelched overseas tourism, which had sustained economic activity in recent years.

