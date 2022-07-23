Busch gets antsy for contract resolution with Gibbs, Toyota

Thanks to signage around the track, Busch couldn’t ignore what he was losing at the end of the season. Yes, his No. 18 Toyota boasts the familiar candy paint scheme, but Sunday’s Cup race is titled the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 and its logo took over the flagstand. Mars Wrigley’s offices and its plant in Hackettstown, New Jersey, are less than an hour’s drive east of Pocono Raceway

Busch also has to worry about the future of KBM, a wildly successful Truck Series program run out of a 77,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina.

“That weighs on me a lot. We’ve got 50-something employees,” at KBM, Busch said. “It’s important for me to continue to keep all of them in mind and all their families and stuff to make sure we get something done that keeps all of that going. It’s a topic point of mine to keep that as much as we can and to keep that place flourishing.”

Gibbs made contract talks sound grim last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, saying "I'm surprised at this point that we haven't been able to get that finished." Toyota's optimism also has fizzled. TRD President David Wilson told NBC Sports this week, "We're in a bad place right now" and unspecified contingency plans had been considered.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said he didn’t necessarily find it troubling that so late in the season one of the great drivers in the sport can’t land the sponsorship that infuses teams with the big payday largely needed to operate.

“We obviously want Kyle in the race car,” he said. “We want Kyle to stay at Joe Gibbs Racing to the degree that Kyle and coach and the organization can figure that out. He’s a tremendous talent, obviously first-ballot Hall of Famer. We want Kyle around for another decade or however long he wants to race in NASCAR.”

The 37-year-old Busch has 222 wins across NASCAR’s three national series and is the only active Cup driver with multiple championships. Busch has just one win this season, which earned him a playoff spot secured headed into Pocono.

“The best thing right now is to go out there and show everybody that you can still do it, that you can still win, that you can still be competitive,” Busch said.

Meanwhile, big brother Kurt, the 2004 Cup champion, continues to drop hints that next season at 23XI Racing will be his last in NASCAR. Kurt Busch, though, said Saturday "there's no real game plan just yet" on when he planned to retire.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch answers questions at a news conference between series races and Cup qualifying at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Combined Shape Caption NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch answers questions at a news conference between series races and Cup qualifying at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined Shape Caption Kyle Busch drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey Combined Shape Caption Kyle Busch drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Combined Shape Caption Kyle Busch (18) and Aric Almirola (10) spin out during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption Kyle Busch (18) and Aric Almirola (10) spin out during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash