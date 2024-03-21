Bus hijacked in downtown Los Angeles collides with several vehicles and crashes into a hotel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who indicated he had a gun hijacked a transit bus in downtown Los Angeles and then grabbed the wheel, causing the bus to collide with several vehicles and crash into a hotel, police said Thursday.

Only the driver was on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority bus when the man boarded around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The man made threats, reached into his waistband as if he had a gun and stated, “Just drive!,” the statement said.