ajc logo
X

Bus driver says he didn't know his gummy snacks included THC

National & World News
13 minutes ago
A commercial bus driver has been charged with 38 counts of reckless endangerment after blacking out behind the steering wheel while snacking on gummies infused with THC

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A commercial bus driver has been charged with 38 counts of reckless endangerment after blacking out behind the steering wheel while snacking on gummies he says he didn’t know were infused with THC.

Jinhuan Chen appeared Tuesday in Bridgeport Superior Court after being arrested at his home in Boston.

Chen was driving 38 passengers from the Mohegan Sun Casino on March 13 when he stopped the bus on the side of Interstate 95 in Stratford. Police said they found Chen slumped unconscious in the driver's seat, next to an open package of Smokies Edibles Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews.

Toxicology tests showed Chen had a high level of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, in his bloodstream, prosecutors said.

Chen told Judge Ndidi Moses on Tuesday that he had no idea he had been snacking on anything but regular candy.

"I didn't know it was marijuana," Chen said through a Chinese interpreter, according to Hearst Connecticut Media. "I didn't know."

Moses ordered Chen held in lieu of $25,000 bond and set his next court date for Aug. 25.

Victor Chen, the manager of Go Go Sun Tour, the bus company, told Hearst that Jinhuan Chen had been driving for the Boston-based company for 10 years and has an exemplary record.

“He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, but he has a sweet tooth and likes candy,” Victor Chen said.

“This would never have happened a couple of years ago. but now there’s marijuana everywhere here,” he added.

Editors' Picks
Violent night leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across Atlanta2h ago
Visitors paying less, businesses more for Cobb stadium bonds
20h ago
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post
2h ago
Atlanta United defeats Pachuca to win inaugural Cup game
10h ago
Atlanta United defeats Pachuca to win inaugural Cup game
10h ago
Judge to decide trial for Confederate flag-toting dad, son
16h ago
The Latest
Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
8m ago
Retail sales in May slip 0.3% amid surging inflation
8m ago
Armed groups swarm through city in southern Mexico
8m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top