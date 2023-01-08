ajc logo
X

Bus crash near Uganda-Kenya border kills at least 20

National & World News
By RISDEL KASASIRA, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Ugandan police say at least 20 people have been killed and 49 others injured in a bus crash near the border of Uganda and Kenya

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A bus crash near the border of Uganda and Kenya killed at least 20 people and injured 49 others, police said Sunday.

The bus was coming from the Ugandan town of Mbale and it crashed on Saturday night after crossing into Kenya on the way to the capital, Nairobi, said Rodgers Taitika, the Elgon regional police spokesman in Uganda.

The Kenya-registered bus lost control and veered off the road, the Bungoma district police commander in Kenya, Patrick Kitau, told local media. Kitau said most of the victims were Ugandans.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Anthony Daniels

Kevin Lemons, Stellar and Dove nominated gospel artist, dies at 443h ago

Credit: Jesse Bedayn

Boebert's backers urge her to 'tone down the nasty rhetoric'
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Biden will travel to Atlanta for MLK service next Sunday at Ebenezer
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Recent flooding glaring reminder of old adage
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Recent flooding glaring reminder of old adage
6h ago

Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ronen Zvulun

Israel revokes Palestinian FM's travel permit over UN move
15m ago
Bills Mafia honors Hamlin with giant get-well card, more
29m ago
Cyprus' new archbishop enthroned, no Russian clerics attend
39m ago
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
3h ago
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top