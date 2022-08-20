ajc logo
Bus collision at accident site leaves 15 dead in Turkey

1 hour ago
Officials in southern Turkey say at least 15 people were killed when a passenger bus collided with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident

ISTANBUL (AP) — A passenger bus collided Saturday with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident in southern Turkey, leaving at least 15 people dead and nearly two dozen injured, officials said.

Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed on the highway between Gaziantep and Nizip, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted. The other eight fatalities were on the bus, he added.

Gaziantep Gov. Davut Gul said 22 other people were injured in the incident.

The Ilhas News Agency said two of its journalists were killed after pulling over to help the victims of the initial accident, in which a car came off the highway and slid down an embankment.

Television footage showed an ambulance with severe damage to its rear while the bus lay on its side alongside the highway.

Turkey has a poor record of road safety. Some 5,362 people were killed in traffic accidents last year, according to the government.

