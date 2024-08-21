Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, killing at least 28 people

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, an official said Wednesday.

The crash happened Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd, said Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Another 23 people suffered injuries in the crash, 14 of them serious, he added.