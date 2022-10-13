Bus bombing kills 18 Syrian troops, wounds dozens

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said HTS captured some 30 military posts in the area from Turkey-backed groups.

The fighting was triggered by last week’s killing of a citizen journalist and his wife who were shot dead while on a motorcycle in the northern town of al-Bab. A Turkey-backed group was blamed for the killing and since then it has come under attack by several insurgent groups, including HTS.

The Syria Humanitarian Response, a non-governmental-organization in northern Syria, said the latest round of fighting left four civilians dead and 28 injured while about 1,000 families have fled their homes.

There was no immediate comment from Turkey, which has launched three major operations inside Syria since 2016, targeting the Kurdish militia the People’s Protection Units — or YPG — which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The PKK has for decades waged an insurgency within Turkey.

The YPG, however, forms the backbone of U.S.-led forces in the fight against Islamic State militants and has been a proven top U.S. ally in Syria.