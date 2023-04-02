X

Burundi: At least 13 gold miners killed in flooded pits

National & World News
48 minutes ago
An official in Burundi says the bodies of 13 gold miners have been recovered from two pits in which they were trapped by flood water

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An official in Burundi says the bodies of 13 gold miners have been recovered from two pits in which they were trapped by flood water.

Nicodème Ndahabonyimana, a district administrator in the northwestern province of Cibitoke, said the miners could not be saved after the pits collapsed Friday night amid torrential rainfall.

The bodies of two other miners who were missing and presumed dead have not been recovered, he said, urging artisanal miners to avoid pits during the rainy season.

Police and other authorities on Saturday unsuccessfully tried to extract the miners from the pits, flooded with water from the overflowing Rugogo river.

Such mining disasters are frequently reported in Burundi's northwest and northeast, where people mining illegally prefer nighttime work to escape the oversight of authorities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage14h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Nearly 200 Georgia churches sue to leave the United Methodist Church

Credit: AP

Braves’ Max Fried doing ‘fine,’ but eventually will hit the injured list
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s 14th: The district represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s 14th: The district represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene
16h ago

Credit: AP

With Max Fried hurt, Spencer Strider is the ace Braves need
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Voters with disabilities often overlooked in voting battles
9m ago
Pastors: Palm Sunday a balm after Nashville school shooting
11m ago
How to run against Trump? GOP considers lessons from 2016
17m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top