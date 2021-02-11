Burt Reynolds' remains find home at Hollywood cemetery

Reynolds died at age 82 on Sept. 6, 2018, at a hospital in Jupiter, Florida. He was cremated a few days later. A memorial with a small group of family and friends was held in Florida two weeks after.

It is not clear why it took 2 1/2 years for the gravesite to be established, and Reynolds' surviving relatives, seeking privacy after his death, have not been public about the process.

His niece Nancy Hess is the overseer of his estate, the legal and financial affairs of which were settled and closed in December.

Reynolds is near the grave of actor Tyrone Power at the cemetery that is also home to the graves and mausoleums of Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, Rudolph Valentino and Douglas Fairbanks. Reynolds’ grave is across the lake from rockers Johnny Ramone and Chris Cornell.

The cemetery founded in 1899 and located in near the Paramount Pictures lot, has become both a historical landmark and a cultural hub in Los Angeles, home to pre-pandemic concerts and movie screenings. Socially distanced yoga classes have been offered in recent months.

Associated Press photographer Christopher Pizzello in Los Angeles and AP writer Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida contributed to this story.

Burt Reynolds fan Dan Redmond, of Calamesa, Calif., places a model of the Trans Am from the 1977 film "Smokey and the Bandit" on a temporary headstone for the late actor at Hollywood Forever cemetery, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Reynolds' cremated remains were moved from Florida to Hollywood Forever, where a small ceremony was held Thursday. A permanent gravesite will be put up for Reynolds in a few months. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

A temporary headstone for the late actor Burt Reynolds is pictured in the Garden of Legends section of Hollywood Forever cemetery, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Reynolds' cremated remains were moved from Florida to Hollywood Forever, where a small ceremony was held Thursday. A permanent gravesite will be put up for Reynolds in a few months. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Francisco Ventura, an employee at Hollywood Forever cemetery, places flowers around a temporary headstone for the late actor Burt Reynolds in the Garden of Legends section of the cemetery, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Reynolds' cremated remains were moved from Florida to Hollywood Forever, where a small ceremony was held Thursday. A permanent gravesite will be put up for Reynolds in a few months. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

