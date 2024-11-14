Nation & World News
Burt Bacharach, composer of classic songs, will have papers donated to Library of Congress

The papers of composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach are being donated to the Library of Congress
FILE - Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach, Calif. on April 23, 2016. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

44 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Burt Bacharach, one of the most celebrated and popular composers and songwriters of the 20th century, will have his papers donated to the Library of Congress.

Bacharach's widow Jane Bacharach, who made the donation, and the Library of Congress, announced the acquisition in a statement Thursday.

The collection includes thousands of music scores and parts, including his arrangement of “The Look of Love,” and musical sketches for songs including “Alfie” and “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.”

Bacharach delighted millions in the 1960s and '70s with those and other quirky and unforgettable melodies including "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Close to You" and dozens of other hits.

The Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner died last year at age 94.

Jane Bacharach said in a statement that she chose the institution because Burt Bacharach and songwriting partner Hal David received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in 2012, and Bacharach valued it above all his other awards. It's the first time the library has acquired a collection from one of its Gershwin recipients.

“Burt poured his heart and soul into his music, and we are so proud that the Library will give others the opportunity to visit and enjoy his legacy,” her statement said.

The collection will become available for researchers in the summer of 2025.

“The Library is proud to be entrusted with ensuring Bacharach’s music and legacy will remain accessible for future generations, in hopes of inspiring them with his creativity and distinctly American musical genius,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in statement.

Bacharach's papers will join the collected manuscripts and papers of Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, George and Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Billy Strayhorn, Leonard Bernstein and Henry Mancini at the library.

FILE - Burt Bacharach poses with his Oscar for best original score for "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" at the 42nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 7, 1970. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

