Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Burning Man art plane gets a new life as a Las Vegas party venue

A decommissioned jumbo jet that Burning Man revelers partied in during the 2017 festival is getting a new life off the Las Vegas Strip
A section of a 747 airplane moves through Las Vegas streets on the way to a new home at Area 15 where it will be part of an immersive art display, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A section of a 747 airplane moves through Las Vegas streets on the way to a new home at Area 15 where it will be part of an immersive art display, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

A hulking section of a decommissioned jumbo jet that was transformed into a party venue at the 2017 Burning Man Festival is getting a new life off the Las Vegas Strip.

The cockpit and section of the fuselage of the Boeing 747 were towed Wednesday from a spot at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the northern part of the city to a nearby entertainment district known as AREA15. The district bills itself as a site for immersive art installations, including Meow Wolf.

Organizers say the jet, which was gutted after its Burning Man days in the Black Rock Desert of northwestern Nevada, will be transformed into an event and nightlife venue at AREA15.

“We just really want to celebrate the arts community and find immersive and experiential ways (to enjoy art),” said Pearl Verzosa, the district’s marketing director. “We are open for everybody. We want families, friends, partners just to have a really good time here. And I think that the airplane will be one of those really special places.”

A section of a 747 airplane moves through Las Vegas streets on the way to a new home at Area 15 where it will be part of an immersive art display, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A section of a 747 airplane moves through Las Vegas streets on the way to a new home at Area 15 where it will be part of an immersive art display, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Savannah Bananas opening home game of the 2025 season on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 showcased a number of new upgrades to Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Ga., including a new LED lighting system, turf playing surface, additional bleachers, and a new high-definition video board. (Sarah Peacock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Sarah Peacock

Savannah Bananas’ ballpark, 99-year-old Grayson Stadium, gets face-lift

Grayson Stadium, home to baseball's Savannah Bananas, has a new look one year ahead of its centennial.

Fired employees fear beloved Yosemite National Park will lose its luster

A midair collision in Arizona prompts questions about air traffic control towers

The Latest

People from China, Vietnam, Ethiopia believed to have been trafficked and trapped into working in online scam centers after they were rescued in Myawaddy district in eastern Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Thanaphon Wuttison)

Credit: AP

Over 7,000 workers from scam centers in Myanmar are awaiting repatriation after a regional crackdown

5m ago

Son of Chinese journalist jailed for espionage calls for his father's release

22m ago

Hamas hands over bodies of 4 hostages to Israel as dozens of Palestinians leave Israeli prison

28m ago

Featured

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.