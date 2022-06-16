ajc logo
X

Burmese python hunt in Florida Everglades slated for August

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, holds a Burmese python at a media event, Thursday, June 16, 2022, where he announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, , in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. Also pictured are Ron Bergeron, left, McKayla Spencer, second from left, Rodney Barreto, third from right, and Jan Fore, second from right. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Combined ShapeCaption
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, holds a Burmese python at a media event, Thursday, June 16, 2022, where he announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, , in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. Also pictured are Ron Bergeron, left, McKayla Spencer, second from left, Rodney Barreto, third from right, and Jan Fore, second from right. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Florida's annual prize-winning hunt for invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades is slated to begin Aug. 5

MIAMI (AP) — Flanked by a huge writhing snake, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the annual prize-winning hunt for invasive Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades will begin Aug. 5.

People must register to participate and complete an online training course for the event, which typically draws hundreds from across the country. Last year's "Python Challenge" involved more than 600 people from 25 states, DeSantis said at a news conference in the Everglades.

Behind the Republican governor, it took three people to hold a live, 10-foot (3-meter) female python as a demonstration. The snakes have virtually no natural enemies in the Everglades and have decimated native populations of mammals, birds and other reptiles.

“These pythons are a threat to the Everglades,” DeSantis said. “Let's reel in some pythons.”

The hunt begins Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. and ends Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. Prizes include $2,500 for the most pythons captured and $1,500 for the longest snake. Last year, the first-prize winner captured 223 pythons, while the $1,500 winner bagged a snake that was more than 15 feet (4.5 meters) long. Snakes must be killed humanely.

DeSantis said this year's state budget includes $3 million specifically for python removal in the Everglades, including technology such as infrared sensors to locate the hard-to-see snakes in the wild. A key point of the snake event, the governor said, is to raise awareness about the threat and enable people to take part.

“We view this as a challenge,” he said. “We really wanted to supercharge those efforts.”

Combined ShapeCaption
McKayla Spencer, left, Jan Fore, center, and Sarah Funck, right, all of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), carry a Burmese python at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

McKayla Spencer, left, Jan Fore, center, and Sarah Funck, right, all of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), carry a Burmese python at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
McKayla Spencer, left, Jan Fore, center, and Sarah Funck, right, all of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), carry a Burmese python at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a media event, Thursday, June 16, 2022, where he announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a media event, Thursday, June 16, 2022, where he announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a media event, Thursday, June 16, 2022, where he announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
McKayla Spencer, left, and Jan Fore, right, of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), demonstrate a safe capture of a Burmese python at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

McKayla Spencer, left, and Jan Fore, right, of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), demonstrate a safe capture of a Burmese python at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
McKayla Spencer, left, and Jan Fore, right, of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), demonstrate a safe capture of a Burmese python at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a media event that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a media event that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a media event that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Rodney Barreto, right, speaks at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Rodney Barreto, right, speaks at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Rodney Barreto, right, speaks at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
Freddy the Friendly Alligator, the mascot for the South Florida Water Management District, sits in the shade at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Freddy the Friendly Alligator, the mascot for the South Florida Water Management District, sits in the shade at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined ShapeCaption
Freddy the Friendly Alligator, the mascot for the South Florida Water Management District, sits in the shade at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Editors' Picks
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season7h ago
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children
4h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
6h ago
Georgia Tech begins largest campaign in history; goal tops $2 billion
2h ago
Georgia Tech begins largest campaign in history; goal tops $2 billion
2h ago
Amazon project to be replaced with logistics park near PDK airport
6h ago
The Latest
Tarren among early US Open leaders with late-arriving clubs
5m ago
Manfred says Rays, A's need new ballpark deals soon
8m ago
US Open updates: Monday qualifier Dahmen among early leaders
11m ago
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
7h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top