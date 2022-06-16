Burmese python hunt in Florida Everglades slated for August

People must register to participate and complete an online training course for the event, which typically draws hundreds from across the country. Last year's "Python Challenge" involved more than 600 people from 25 states, DeSantis said at a news conference in the Everglades.

Behind the Republican governor, it took three people to hold a live, 10-foot (3-meter) female python as a demonstration. The snakes have virtually no natural enemies in the Everglades and have decimated native populations of mammals, birds and other reptiles.