BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: U.S. President Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to seventeen recipients
ajc logo
X

Burkina Faso's ex-leader Compaore returns for crisis meeting

FILE - Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore speaks to the media after a meeting with France's President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sept. 18, 2012. Compaore, who was ousted in a popular uprising in 2014, returned to Burkina Faso for the first time on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore speaks to the media after a meeting with France's President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sept. 18, 2012. Compaore, who was ousted in a popular uprising in 2014, returned to Burkina Faso for the first time on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

National & World News
By OUMAR ZOMBRE and SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
Burkina Faso’s former President Blaise Compaore returned to the West African country Thursday, the first time since being ousted in a popular uprising eight years ago

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso's former President Blaise Compaore returned to the West African country Thursday, the first time since being ousted in a popular uprising eight years ago.

The former leader arrived at the Ouagadougou airport, according to Western diplomats and the Emir of Lipatko, a traditional leader.

Compaore, who's been in exile in neighboring Ivory Coast since 2014, came back to be part of an unprecedented meeting on Friday of former heads of state to discuss Burkina Faso's future, said a statement by the government.

Compaore is to join past presidents Michel Kafando, Yacouba Isaac Zida, Jean-Baptiste Ouedraogo and Roch Marc Christian Kabore, according to the statement.

It’s unclear how long Compaore will stay in the country.

Friday’s meeting has been called by the ruling junta led by Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba who seized power in a coup in January and has had himself appointed interim president.

The summit meeting of former leaders comes as Burkina Faso grapples with soaring jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that’s killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people.

Compaore, who seized power from his long-time friend and revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara in a 1987 coup, ruled Burkina Faso with an iron fist for nearly 30 years. He was known for both fuelling regional conflicts in West Africa and playing peacemaker, supporting warlords like Liberia’s Charles Taylor. However, Compaore was praised by the U.N. for contributing to peace and stability in Mali when the neighboring country was nearly overrun by jihadis a decade ago.

Compaore was ousted in 2014 after weeks of protests sparked by legislative proposals to remove term limits, which would have allowed him to extend his rule.

Compaore’s return has sparked mixed reactions.

He was recently tried in absentia and sentenced to life in prison after being found complicit in Sankara’s murder in 1987 and for undermining state security. Lawyers for the Sankara family have called for his arrest upon arrival, said a statement issued earlier this week seen by The Associated Press.

The military junta said Friday’s meeting doesn’t “hinder legal proceedings” against some of those attending, but didn’t elaborate on what that meant.

Compaore’s return is controversial and a step backward for the conflict-riddled nation, say conflict analysts.

“As much as current authorities are trying to make this look like part of reconciliation efforts, it also sends the wrong message,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based organization.

“Removing Blaise from power in 2014 was celebrated as a victory against an authoritarian regime, but his return is yet another step back in Burkina Faso and its fight for a better democracy,” said Lyammouri.

Compaore’s return and the unusual gathering of former leaders is a move by the ruling junta to increase its legitimacy and to get the influential former leaders to endorse its agenda, said a European diplomat in Burkina Faso who insisted on anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Junta leader Damiba came to power promising to secure Burkina Faso from jihadi violence but is struggling to stem the increasing insurgency. Friday’s meeting is the latest of a series of initiatives to strengthen military operations and improve relations with neighboring countries and the international community.

Last week the junta agreed to a 24-month transition period to elections starting from July, reducing its original timeline of three years, which prompted the 15-nation West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, to drop its threat of sanctions.

Some residents tired of the current violence, see Compaore’s return as a chance to move the nation forward.

“We, the traditional and customary leaders, seek national reconciliation, social cohesion and peace. This is the best security for all,” Ousmane Amirou Dicko, the Emir of Liptako, told AP. “We are not for the spirit of revenge.”

Editors' Picks
Republicans: Warnock violated campaign finance law3h ago
Dawsonville man avoids jail in Jan. 6 charge
2h ago
Former Stonecrest mayor requests no prison time for fraud scheme
3h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
20h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
20h ago
Atlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion
9h ago
The Latest
Rights groups say probe into Egypt economist's death flawed
10m ago
James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82
11m ago
IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits
15m ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top