Burkina Faso votes amid ongoing extremist violence, threats

Opposition candidates on Saturday accused the ruling party of fraud, including bribing people. The parties also accused The National Independent Electoral Commission of making changes to the electoral map, Zephirin Diabre, a leading candidate from the Progress and Change Party, told a press conference.

On Sunday, dozens of people lined up at polling stations in the capital, Ouagadougou, before sunrise

Oumar Zorome, 55, was the first to vote in the city's Patte D’Oie district and is backing Kabore, who he says has built roads and in not responsible for the country's struggles with extremists.

“I’m voting for the change in this country that’s already been taking place to continue,” he said.

Voter Paul Lengane, however, said he'd vote for an opposition candidate because there has been too much corruption and insecurity.

“My expectations in the last five years were not met so I want to try something new,” he told AP.

With police guarding polling stations, poll worker Habibata Ouedraogo said everything was running smoothly so far but she was concerned about the insecurity.

“I’m worried that a voting station could be targeted,” she said.

Kabore urged citizens to vote as he cast his ballot Sunday.

“I’m calling on all Burkinabe not to be lazy and go vote. It’s about the development of Burkina Faso, it’s about peace in our country, so it’s important that each Burkinabe vote,” he said.

Voting also began in violence-scarred regions where just weeks ago officials weren’t sure it would be possible to vote. In Barsalogho in the Center North region, more than 60 people were in line when the polls opened, according to an official.

“I’m surprised. I didn’t think we’d be able to vote but things are calm so far,” Saidou Wily, a government official in Barsalogho, told The Associated Press.

However, at least 37 villages in the Center North region were unable to vote Sunday, he said.

In the eastern town of Fada N’gourma, a resident who did not want to be named for safety reasons told the AP that the polls were open and full of people. However, in the more remote eastern town of Tapoa along the border with Niger, there were reports of movement of armed groups, he said.

Diabre is one of the main challengers, together with Eddie Komboigo, head of the Congress for Democracy and Progress, the party of former President Blaise Compaore, who was ousted by a popular uprising in 2014.

“We are convinced that the CDP will return to power," Komboigo said Sunday. “If we return to power it won’t be to retaliate, but to meet the needs of the population, bringing back security as soon as possible.”

Crisis rooms have been set up around the city, where organizations can monitor the voting to check for irregularities, voter suppression and violence, according to Codel, a local organization focused on elections.

Results are expected in the next few days.

AP reporter Arsene Kabore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso contributed.

People line up to vote in Burkina Faso's presidential and legislative elections as polling stations open in Ouagadougou, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia) Credit: Sophie Garcia Credit: Sophie Garcia

Election officials check identification papers of people who lined up to vote in Burkina Faso's presidential and legislative elections as polling stations open in Ouagadougou, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia) Credit: Sophie Garcia Credit: Sophie Garcia

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore casts his ballot in the presidential and legislative elections in Ouagadougou Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. Voters went to the polls in Burkina Faso on Sunday for the elections that have been marred by ongoing extremist violence in this landlocked West African nation. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia) Credit: Sophie Garcia Credit: Sophie Garcia

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore waves after casting his ballot in the presidential and legislative elections in Ouagadougou Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. Voters went to the polls in Burkina Faso on Sunday for the elections that have been marred by ongoing extremist violence in this landlocked West African nation. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia) Credit: Sophie Garcia Credit: Sophie Garcia

Burkina Faso opposition candidate Zephirin Diabre casts his ballot in the presidential and legislative elections in Ouagadougou, Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia) Credit: Sophie Garcia Credit: Sophie Garcia

Burkina Faso opposition candidate Zephirin Diabre casts his ballot in the presidential and legislative elections in Ouagadougou, Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia) Credit: Sophie Garcia Credit: Sophie Garcia