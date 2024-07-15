Burberry appoints a new CEO as the fashion house warns it expects a first-half operating loss

LONDON (AP) — British luxury fashion house Burberry said Monday it has appointed Joshua Schulman, formerly head of Michael Kors and Coach, as its new chief executive officer as the company warned it expected to record an operating loss in the first half of the year amid slumping retail sales.

Burberry said Schulman, 52, replaces Jonathan Akeroyd, who would step down and leave the firm with immediate effect “by mutual agreement with the board.”

The unexpected announcement came as Burberry said full-year earnings will also be lower than expected, and suspended its shareholder dividend payouts. Burberry shares plunged more than 11% soon after markets opened Monday.