Bumper profits for Norway's giant wealth fund led by a strong performance by tech companies

STAVANGER (AP) — Norway's oil fund reported the largest annual return in its history Tuesday, a performance led by U.S. technology companies and Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which makes the diabetes-turned-weight loss drug Ozempic.

Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, said it also benefited in 2023 from market excitement over the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technology such as ChatGPT.

Oil Fund manager Nicolai Tangen reported that despite “high inflation and geopolitical turmoil,” the fund's value ballooned 16% in the year to 15,765 billion kroner (around $ 1,500 billion). That corresponds to $273,000 for every inhabitant of Norway, which has a population of 5.5 million.