Bull on tracks at New Jersey's Newark station delays train traffic outside New York

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A loose bull on the tracks at a New Jersey train station snarled rail traffic on Thursday.

The animal was off the tracks at Newark Penn Station by afternoon, New Jersey Transit said in a statement. The agency posted on X, formerly Twitter, a photo of the horned bovine standing on the tracks.

It's unclear how the creature got there or if it's yet been captured. Newark police said there were no injuries reported.