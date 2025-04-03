Bulgaria's government survives a no-confidence vote brought by a pro-Russia political party

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria's government on Thursday survived a parliamentary vote of no-confidence brought by a pro-Russia political party over what it called a failure in the nation's foreign policy.

The motion by the Vazrazhdane party, backed by two small nationalist groups, criticized the government’s pro-Western stance, its support for Ukraine and the ongoing sanctions on Moscow.

The move was defeated in a 150-54 vote against the motion in the 240-seat parliament. The government's coalition Cabinet is led by the center-right GERB party.