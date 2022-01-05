Hamburger icon
Bulgaria's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s foreign minister has tested positive for the coronavirus as the European Union member country experiences a nationwide resurgence of infections, officials said Wednesday.

Teodora Genchovska, 50, tested positive from a PCR test for COVID-19 and will remain under medical supervision, the ministry’s press office said. She is fully vaccinated.

The Balkan country of 7 million people has reported a total of 757,710 cases, including 31,237 fatalities, since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Health authorities identified the first cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant in Bulgaria on Sunday.

On Wednesday, authorities reported 6,252 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 157 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

Bulgaria is the least vaccinated country in the 27-member EU, with just a third of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

