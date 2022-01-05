Bulgaria's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Teodora Genchovska, 50, tested positive from a PCR test for COVID-19 and will remain under medical supervision, the ministry’s press office said. She is fully vaccinated.

The Balkan country of 7 million people has reported a total of 757,710 cases, including 31,237 fatalities, since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Health authorities identified the first cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant in Bulgaria on Sunday.