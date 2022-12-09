ajc logo
X

Bulgarian parliament approves military aid to Ukraine

National & World News
20 minutes ago
Bulgarian lawmakers have approved the country’s first military aid package to Ukraine involving a classified list of weapons prepared by the government

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian lawmakers on Friday approved the country’s first military assistance package to Ukraine involving a classified list of weapons prepared by the government.

The National Assembly voted 148-46 with one abstention in favor of the weapons to Kyiv following months of political squabbling on the issue in the Balkan NATO member state.

Bulgaria previously agreed to repair Ukrainian military equipment at its factories but refused to send weapons directly due to opposition from President Rumen Radev and the country’s Moscow-friendly political parties.

Along with Hungary, Bulgaria was the only European Union member country to initially refuse to give Ukraine weapons following Russia’s invasion.

While the full list of weapons remains classified, cabinet members told reporters ahead of the vote that the package included small arms and ammunition.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said in a TV interview that the aid “is fully aligned with Ukraine’s priorities” but added that Bulgaria will neither provide S-300 missile systems nor MiG-29s fighter jets.

Lawmakers also ratified an agreement between the defense ministries of Bulgaria and Ukraine on the transfer of armaments, equipment, and ammunition. The agreement includes the training of up to 60 personnel from Ukraine’s armed forces as combat medics.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff3h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake up call goes to voicemail
3h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
3h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA Board
42m ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA Board
42m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Delays downtown, on I-285 after 2 tractor-trailer crashes
1h ago
The Latest
SF Conservatory buys Askonas Holt representation agency
5m ago
Wall Street drifts as US inflation slows but remains hot
7m ago
NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into wider conflict
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
10h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
19h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top