Bulgarian opposition calls for no-confidence vote

The uphill battle for rapid changes took its first toll as one of the four parties last week withdrew from the ruling coalition, leaving it with 109 lawmakers in the 240-seat National Assembly.

The leader of the populist There is Such People party, Slavi Trifonov, cited disagreements with the revision of the state budget proposed by the prime minister, accusing him of leading the country toward bankruptcy by raising new debt.

He also accused the prime minister of ignoring Bulgaria’s national interests by making concessions to neighboring North Macedonia so it can start European Union accession talks.

Meanwhile, five legislators defected from Trifonov’s group, but the ruling coalition will still need at least seven more votes to guarantee a majority in Parliament, if it wants to survive the vote of no-confidence next week.