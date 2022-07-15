BreakingNews
Ralston testifies before Fulton grand jury investigating 2020 election
ajc logo
X

Bulgaria will still repair Ukrainian military equipment

National & World News
1 hour ago
Bulgaria’s defense minister says the country's defense capabilities will not be seriously affected by Moscow’s decision to suspend Russian helicopter repair certificates to local companies

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s defense capabilities will not be seriously affected by Moscow’s decision to suspend Russian helicopter repair certificates to local companies, the defense minister said on Friday.

Dragomir Zakov said Bulgaria would also continue to repair Ukrainian military equipment.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement a day earlier that NATO and EU member countries are supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine and planning their repair at plants in Eastern Europe.

In response to this, she said, Russia is suspending permission for two Bulgarian companies and one Czech company to carry out repairs and maintenance of Russian-designed helicopters. The statement implies that Russia will also no longer provide spare parts.

Bulgaria had previously agreed to repair Ukrainian military equipment at its military factories, although it refused to send weapons directly.

Zakov said that Moscow’s decision would not seriously affect Bulgaria, nor would it hinder its repair of Ukrainian military equipment.

“What happened with gas has now happened with helicopter licenses,” Zakov said, referring to an earlier suspension of Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria after it refused to pay in rubles.

Editors' Picks
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game16h ago
Mother charged in DeKalb cold case murder accused of drugging, striking son
13h ago
Deadline day for attorneys to file arguments in Georgia’s abortion law
2h ago
Fires ravage French forests near Atlantic as Europe heats up
45m ago
Fires ravage French forests near Atlantic as Europe heats up
45m ago
British Open | Talor Gooch backtracks on Ryder Cup comments
9m ago
The Latest
Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill
5m ago
British Open | Talor Gooch backtracks on Ryder Cup comments
9m ago
Biden to meet Saudi king, prince MBS after human rights rift
10m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top