Bulgaria, North Macedonia meet to boost ties, ease strains

Kovacevski noted that concrete improvements will help people see the benefits of better cooperation and dialogue.

Bulgaria and North Macedonia for decades have been locked in a simmering row over history and language. The dispute peaked in 2020, after EU member Bulgaria vetoed the start of membership talks for North Macedonia.

Bulgaria argued that Skopje had failed to honor parts of a friendship deal signed in 2017, particularly regarding shared history, and language. Previously, Skopje had to settle another historic argument with its southern neighbor, Greece, and eventually agreed to change the country's name from Macedonia to North Macedonia.

Six Western Balkan countries — Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia — are on different stages in their quests to join the EU. Serbia and Montenegro are at the forefront, while Albania’s bid — being tied to North Macedonia’s — has also been stalled by the dispute between Sofia and Skopje.