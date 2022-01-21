Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Bulgaria limits classes, events to curb latest virus surge

National & World News
1 hour ago
Health authorities have stepped up anti-infection measures in Bulgaria’s capital and other major cities in response to a surge in coronavirus cases

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Health authorities stepped up anti-infection measures in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia, and other major cities in response to a surge in new coronavirus cases driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Schools are limiting in-person classes, requiring students in all grades except first through fourth to switch to distance learning.

The precautions also ban mass events and require restaurants and bars to operate at half of their customer capacity. All catering and entertainment establishments have to close no later than 10 p.m., and visitors need valid health certificates to be admitted.

Bulgaria, which has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the European Union and a population of 6.5 million, reported on Friday 8,932 new virus cases and 87 deaths.

The country's test positivity rate for the virus increased to about 24%.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Louie Anderson, comic, Emmy winner for 'Baskets,' dies at 68
5m ago
Nation's largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
6m ago
In 3-week isolation, unvaccinated athlete waits for Olympics
13m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top