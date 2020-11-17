Bulgaria blocks North Macedonia's EU accession talks

Following a meeting of European affairs ministers, German minister Michael Roth said Bulgaria couldn't agree to the start of negotiations because of two important issues. Unanimity from all 27 member states was required.

“They have to be clarified for the negotiation framework to be adopted," said Roth, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council. “The use of the short version of the name of the Republic of North Macedonia, and secondly the reference to the Macedonian language."